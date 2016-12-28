Bangladesh supports Dr Al Kawari's candidacy
Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajed has affirmed her country's support for H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation . This came when Sheikh Hasina Wajed met yesterday with Qatar's candidate at the headquarters of the prime ministry in Dhaka, where she stressed that this support is an expression of the depth of bilateral relations and confidence in the competency of the Qatari candidate.
