Bangladesh supports Dr Al Kawari's ca...

Bangladesh supports Dr Al Kawari's candidacy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wajed has affirmed her country's support for H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation . This came when Sheikh Hasina Wajed met yesterday with Qatar's candidate at the headquarters of the prime ministry in Dhaka, where she stressed that this support is an expression of the depth of bilateral relations and confidence in the competency of the Qatari candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC