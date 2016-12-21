Bangladesh signs $7.5 bln railway dea...

Bangladesh signs $7.5 bln railway deal with British company

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Bangladesh signed a deal with Britain's DP Rail on Tuesday to develop a $7.5 billion rail track, the biggest ever railway project in the country. The 240 kilometer rail track will be developed between Dhaka and Payra port, a new deep sea port which is under construction.

