Bangladesh sends back 169 Rohingyas12 min ago

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 27: At least 169 Rohingyas were sent back by the Border Guard Bangladesh after they tried to enter the country illegally. The trespassers were intercepted at different points of the Naf River and Ukhiya border by the BGB personnel.

