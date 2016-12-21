Bangladesh reporter accused of inciting unrest
Workers protest against the arrests of their leaders and termination of workers from several garment factories following unrest in Dhaka on Friday. At least 278 workers of two garment factories were terminated for instigating labour unrest in the Ashulia industrial belt this week.
