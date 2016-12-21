Bangladesh President hopeful about fo...

Bangladesh President hopeful about formation of strong election commission

Monday Dec 19

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Dec. 19 : Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has expressed his hope for the formation of a strong Election Commission through talks with political parties. [NK World] He began a dialogue process for the formation of the next Election Commission which will oversee the 2019 general elections through a discussion with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party .

Chicago, IL

