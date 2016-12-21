Bangladesh disability network to boost inclusion
A new business network has been set up in Bangladesh with the aim of supporting the practical needs of company owners employing people with disabilities, or that are willing to make their workplaces more disability inclusive. The Bangladesh Business and Disability Network is a voluntary group of representatives from business, non-governmental and disabled peoples' organisations with the primary purpose of helping people with disabilities find decent work and for employers to recruit staff with disabilities.
