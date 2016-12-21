Bangladesh arrests five suspected Isl...

Bangladesh arrests five suspected Islamists 'plotting New Year attack'

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Police in Bangladesh have arrested five suspected Islamist militants believed to be plotting to attack New Year celebrations, a counter-terrorism police chief said on Wednesday. The five were believed to be members of a faction of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh group, which was blamed for an attack on a cafe in Dhaka in July in which 22 people were killed, most of them foreigners.

