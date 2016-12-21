6 Bangladeshis shot in Myanmar firing...

6 Bangladeshis shot in Myanmar firing at Bay

12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Six Bangladeshi fishermen were injured when Myanmar Navy opened fire at them in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin's Island today. The injured are Osman Gani, 22, Rafiqul Islam, 30, and Nur Ahmed, 32, of Nuniar Chhara in Sadar town, and Saiful Islam, 35, of Moheshkhali upazila in the district, reports our Cox's Bazar correspondent.

Chicago, IL

