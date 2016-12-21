57 gold bars seized at Dhaka airport

57 gold bars seized at Dhaka airport

Customs intelligence recovers 57 gold bars weighing 6.65 kilogrammes from a Regent Air flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, December 24, 2016. Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Customs Intelligence, Bangladesh Customs intelligence recovered 57 gold bars weighing 6.65 kilogrammes from a Regent Air flight at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

