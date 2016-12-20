2016: a Festive Year for the Arts

Cultural organisations remained active throughout the year. Festivals -- big and small -- were spread across the calendar, from grandiose International ones like Dhaka Art Summit, Asian Art Biennale and Bengal Classical Music Festival, to ones surely making a mark - like Dhaka International Folk Fest and Ganga-Jamuna Theatre Fest and even more niche ones like Nazrul Mela and Chhayanaut's Kathak festival, every culture-loving Bangalee had enough to indulge in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.