2 dead in Bangladesh raid on suspected militant hideout

A woman and a teenager believed to be linked to a banned Islamist militant group blew themselves up during a police raid on a two-story house in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday, a government minister said. The woman died after detonating explosives attached to her body during the raid, while the teenage boy's bloodied body was found inside an apartment on the ground floor of the building in Dhaka's Ashkona area, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

