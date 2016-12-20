1,240 workers killed at workplaces in...

1,240 workers killed at workplaces in 2016: OSHE

At least 1,240 workers were killed and 544 others injured at workplaces across the country in 2016 due to lack of occupational safety, according to a study revealed today.

Chicago, IL

