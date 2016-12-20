1,240 workers killed at workplaces in 2016: OSHE

Bangladesh Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Foundation discloses findings of its report at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity in the capital on December 30, 2016. Photo: Courtesy At least 1,240 workers were killed and 544 others injured at workplaces across the country in 2016 due to lack of occupational safety, according to a study revealed today.

