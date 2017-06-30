U O3U... O O O O O O U O O Uso Oa U Uoe O UOEOa O U OaU...Usuoeu ...
After more than a year since its inauguration, KFH-Bahrain's Wealth Management Department has celebrated a new achievement and witnessed consistent growth and a surging customer appetite for their innovative wealth management solutions and services, which is considered the best regionally. This new achievement comes inline with the steady growth and development witnessed by the department since it was launched last year, which culminated with the CPI Award at Middle East Wealth Management 2016 in Dubai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
