U O3U... O O O O O O U O O Uso Oa U Uoe O UOEOa O U OaU...Usuoeu ...

After more than a year since its inauguration, KFH-Bahrain's Wealth Management Department has celebrated a new achievement and witnessed consistent growth and a surging customer appetite for their innovative wealth management solutions and services, which is considered the best regionally. This new achievement comes inline with the steady growth and development witnessed by the department since it was launched last year, which culminated with the CPI Award at Middle East Wealth Management 2016 in Dubai.

