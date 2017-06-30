Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy to make e...

Saudi Aramco, Hyundai Heavy to make engines and pumps together

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. National oil giant Saudi Aramco said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries to make engines and marine pumps in the kingdom.

Chicago, IL

