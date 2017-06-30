O USOa O U OaU...Ususu O U UfUSUSOaUS - O U O O O Usu Uso U U ...
Bahrain has revealed its latest credit card campaign that caters to clients traveling outside of Bahrain between the 1st of July and 31st of August 2017. This new campaign offers credit cards holders the opportunity to enter a monthly draw for every BD20 they spent in any foreign currency either outside of the country or online, and 12 winners will receive an amount of BD500 which will be credited to their accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC