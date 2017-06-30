O USOa O U OaU...Ususu O U UfUSUSOaUS - O U O O O Usu Uso U U ...

Bahrain has revealed its latest credit card campaign that caters to clients traveling outside of Bahrain between the 1st of July and 31st of August 2017. This new campaign offers credit cards holders the opportunity to enter a monthly draw for every BD20 they spent in any foreign currency either outside of the country or online, and 12 winners will receive an amount of BD500 which will be credited to their accounts.

