Investcorp Makes First Real Estate Acquisitions in Europe
Bahrain-based Investcorp, a leading provider and manager of alternative investment products, has acquired two modern warehouse units in Doncaster, one of the most important distribution locations in the UK. Additionally, the company has also bought a light manufacturing facility on the Sutton Fields Estate, the largest industrial estate within Hull.
