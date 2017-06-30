Clock ticking on Qatar crisis Saudi media threatens Qatar as ultimatum nears expiry
Will Qatar refuse to drop its support for terrorists? If not, major Arab powers are more than willing to fight back. An ultimatum issued by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to Qatar that it drop support for terrorists and meet a list of 13 demands toward that end is nearing its expiry amid a torrent of threats against Doha in the Saudi media.
