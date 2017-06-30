Batelco Launches New 4G Internet Package
Bahrain's leading digital solutions provider Batelco has rolled out a new mobile prepaid internet package under which customers can buy a 4G SIM card for BD7 and once the entire data gets consumed it can be refilled with BD1 internet vouchers. The 4G Data SIM card starts from BD7 and can be purchased from the nearest Batelco shop and authorised resellers or through SMS transfer, QuickServe and Sadad self-service machines, said a statement from the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC