Batelco Launches New 4G Internet Package

Bahrain's leading digital solutions provider Batelco has rolled out a new mobile prepaid internet package under which customers can buy a 4G SIM card for BD7 and once the entire data gets consumed it can be refilled with BD1 internet vouchers. The 4G Data SIM card starts from BD7 and can be purchased from the nearest Batelco shop and authorised resellers or through SMS transfer, QuickServe and Sadad self-service machines, said a statement from the company.

