Bahrain Flag - Creative commons via wikimedia commons
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured by this cowardly act of terrorism which contradicts all religious, moral and humanitarian values. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Egypt in combating violence, extremism and terrorism and its support for the measures taken to establish security and peace, renewing the Kingdom's firm stance which rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC