Bahrain Flag - Creative commons via w...

Bahrain Flag - Creative commons via wikimedia commons

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Egypt Today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured by this cowardly act of terrorism which contradicts all religious, moral and humanitarian values. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Egypt in combating violence, extremism and terrorism and its support for the measures taken to establish security and peace, renewing the Kingdom's firm stance which rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May '17 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 282,284,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC