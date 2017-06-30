Bahrain Flag - Creative commons via wikimedia commons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured by this cowardly act of terrorism which contradicts all religious, moral and humanitarian values. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Egypt in combating violence, extremism and terrorism and its support for the measures taken to establish security and peace, renewing the Kingdom's firm stance which rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.