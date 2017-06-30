Arab states rap 'negative' Qatari reply to demands but announce no new sanctions

Arab states rap 'negative' Qatari rep...

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

CAIRO/LONDON: Four Arab states refrained on Wednesday from slapping further sanctions on Qatar but voiced disappointment at its "negative" response to their demands and said their boycott of the tiny Gulf nation would continue. Qatar earlier in the day accused Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt of "clear aggression" and said the accusations cited when they severed ties a month ago "were clearly designed to create anti-Qatar sentiment in the West".

Chicago, IL

