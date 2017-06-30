Arab states rap 'negative' Qatari reply to demands but announce no new sanctions
CAIRO/LONDON: Four Arab states refrained on Wednesday from slapping further sanctions on Qatar but voiced disappointment at its "negative" response to their demands and said their boycott of the tiny Gulf nation would continue. Qatar earlier in the day accused Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt of "clear aggression" and said the accusations cited when they severed ties a month ago "were clearly designed to create anti-Qatar sentiment in the West".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC