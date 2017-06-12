Zeid bin Ra'ad Zeid al-Hussein - UNHR chief - Creative Commons via Wikimedia

Below is the full text of statement: Following the comment issued by the High Commissioner for Human Rights on 14th June 2017, on the impact of the Qatar diplomatic crisis on human rights, in which he expressed his fear that the decisions taken will affect human rights and while regretting that this statement came at a time when communication with the Office of the High Commissioner remain open to ensure the rights of all concerned and to verify the information and allegations received, the Permanent Missions of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to the United Nations in Geneva have emphasized the following: 1. Decisions to cut ties with Qatar are a sovereign right of the States concerned and aim to protect their national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.