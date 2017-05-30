UN Rights Chief Urges Bahrain to Probe Protester Deaths

An Iranian protestor holds a banner bearing a portrait of top Bahraini Shiite cleric Isa Qassim, who was sentenced on May 21 to a suspended one-year jail term, during a demonstration in the capital Tehran on May 26, 2017 A UN human rights chief has called on Bahrain to probe a raid by regime forces on the house of Sheikh Isa Qassim which left five people dead last month. "I urge the government to investigate the events of 23 May, in particular the loss of lives, to ensure that the findings are made public and that those responsible are held accountable," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein Dozens of people were also injured when regime forces attacked Sheikh Qassim's supporters in the northwestern village of Diraz.

