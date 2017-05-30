UN rights chief calls for Bahrain pro...

UN rights chief calls for Bahrain probe into protester deaths

Friday Jun 2

DUBAI: A U.N. human rights chief on Friday urged an investigation into a Bahraini security raid which killed five people last month and expressed concern at what he called a crackdown on dissent in the Gulf island kingdom. Bahraini police pushed into Diraz village outside the capital Manama on May 23, according to the government, to arrest suspected militants and others wanted on security charges.

