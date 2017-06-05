UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain cut off relations with fellow Gulf state Qatar
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar, rattling a powerful 36-year-old Gulf states union, over what they say is the country's support of terrorism. Egypt has also cut off relations with the tiny Gulf state.
