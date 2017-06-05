Trump says his Middle East visit prompted Qatar crisis
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Middle Eastern leaders complained about the Gulf state of Qatar when he demanded an end to support for radical ideology that encourages terrorism. In a tweet, Trump did not take a position on the decision by Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar but appeared to suggest it was understandable.
