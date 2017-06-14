Trade missions under pressure from China to change names: official
Five Taiwan trade offices with "the Republic of China" or "Taiwan" in their names located in countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Taiwan have come under pressure by China to change their names, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said Wednesday. Antonio Chen , director general of the ministry's Department of West Asia and African Affairs, said that if the names of those missions continue to be used, the host countries may ask that the plaques identifying the missions be removed.
