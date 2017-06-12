Tiny Qatar refuses to bend

Tiny Qatar refuses to bend

The Persian Gulf this month has been gripped by a crisis involving Qatar and several other countries that could see thousands of people forced to move and start new lives. Ongoing tension in the region escalated to crisis level June 5 when a coalition of Arab states in the Gulf Cooperation Council announced a coordinated diplomatic break with Qatar, a small nation with big clout thanks to its wealth of oil and natural gas.

