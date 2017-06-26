The US military doesn't seem to be on board with Trump's condemnation of Qatar

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, and US President Donald Trump, at the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Saudi Arabia. Days after President Donald Trump returned from first trip abroad, stopping in Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Italy, the Saudis - along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain - cut ties with Qatar, halting traffic on sea, air, and land and ordering Qatari citizens to leave the Gulf states within two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.