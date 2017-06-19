Suspects arrested over Bahrain blast ...

Suspects arrested over Bahrain blast in village of Shi'ite cleric: ministry

Bahrain has arrested several suspects in connection with an explosion in the village of a Shi'ite Muslim spiritual leader, the Ministry of Interior said on Twitter on Tuesday. The blast on Sunday in Diraz, home to Ayatollah Isa Qassim and a flashpoint for violence, killed one member of the security services and wounded two others.

Chicago, IL

