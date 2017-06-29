Student to study in Amman Jordan

Student to study in Amman Jordan

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: Marietta Times

Quinn Hartleroad of Wood County is one of seven West Virginia University students who have been awarded the Boren Scholarship, enabling them to study languages in areas of the world that are critical to U.S. interests, according to WVU. Hartleroad, of Walker, a 2012 graduate of Parkersburg High School, will leave in September for Jordan, where she will study the Arabic language for nine months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May '17 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC