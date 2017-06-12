Saudi Aramco seeks exclusive talks over India oil refinery stake: India minister

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. Oil giant Saudi Aramco wants to enter into exclusive talks with India to buy a stake in the planned 1.2 million barrels per day refinery on the South Asian nation's west coast, India's oil minister said on Wednesday.

