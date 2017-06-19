Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Announce Plans for Second Bridge
The causeway is expected to cost $4 billion to $5 billion and will be parallel to the current King Fahd Causeway. A proposed second causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain underlines the deep relations between the two kingdoms, the Bahraini transport minister said at a Manama forum highlighting the preparations for King Hamad Causeway.
