Russian investors could take part in Saudi Aramco IPO: RIA cites Novak
FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016. Russian investors could look into the possibility of taking part in the privatization of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco, once conditions for the sale are announced, RIA news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.
