Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bi...

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim - File photo

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Egypt Today

Qatar sought to broadcast opposition content against Bahrain's government and policies through financing media outlets in the small Gulf state, Al-Watan said. Communications between the former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim and Saeed Al Shehabi, who led the London-based Bahrain Freedom Movement, were held to set plans between Qatar and the opposition group against Bahrain, Al-Watan claimed.

Chicago, IL

