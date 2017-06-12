Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim - File photo

Qatar sought to broadcast opposition content against Bahrain's government and policies through financing media outlets in the small Gulf state, Al-Watan said. Communications between the former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim and Saeed Al Shehabi, who led the London-based Bahrain Freedom Movement, were held to set plans between Qatar and the opposition group against Bahrain, Al-Watan claimed.

