Policeman killed, 2 others injured in bomb blast in Duraz village in Bahrain

A policeman was killed and two others were injured in a " terrorist explosion" on Sunday in Duraz village southern suburb of Manama. The Interior Ministry announced the details adding that " one policeman was killed and two on-duty policemen were killed in the terrorist explosion in Duraz."

