PH Gov't. stops OFWs going to Qatar

FOLLOWING the news on the Qatar diplomatic crisis, the Philippine Government suspended the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Qatar. This was announced by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Tuesday, a day after the Arab Gulf countries decided to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

