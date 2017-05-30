Oklahoman serving on Navy coastal pat...

Oklahoman serving on Navy coastal patrol ship

A 2014 Noble High School graduate is part of a Navy team supporting the cyclone-class coastal patrol ships patrolling one the world's most volatile maritime regions. Seaman Cameron Burkett is an information systems technician supporting the Manama, Bahrain-based squadron of four coastal patrol ships forward-deployed to the Arabian Gulf in the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

