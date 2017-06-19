Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain- press phots

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain-...

Bahrain has ordered Qatari troops serving with a coalition fighting the Islamic State group to leave its territory, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Sunday. The soldiers, part of the US Naval Forces Central Command which is headquartered in Bahrain, had been asked to leave the coalition and may depart within the next 48 hours, the source told AFP.

