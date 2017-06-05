Kuwaiti Emir Heads to Dubai in Hopes ...

Kuwaiti Emir Heads to Dubai in Hopes of Containing Gulf Crisis

This file photo taken on December 07, 2016 shows Emir of Kuwait Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah , Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit in the Bahraini capital Manama. Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on Wednesday set out for Dubai in hopes of containing an unprecedented diplomatic row between Qatar and a handful of other Arab states, according to the official Kuwait News Agency.

