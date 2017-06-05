Kalaam Telecom teams with Versa Networks on SD-WAN
Kalaam Telecom, describing itself as the second largest ISP serving the business market in Bahrain, announced a partnership with Versa Networks, a supplier of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, to launch what is believed to be Bahrain's first Secured SD-WAN infrastructure designed to simplify and secure WAN/branch office networks. Kalaam's next generation feature-rich Secured SD-WAN solution is intended to mitigate the challenges faced by enterprise customers relating to supporting cloud applications, management of branch locations and security.
