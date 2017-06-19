Iraqi oil exports fall to 5-month-low

Iraqi oil exports fall to 5-month-low

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Trend

Oil exports from Iraq in April fell by 25,000 barrels per day month-on-month, to a 5-month-low of 3.754 million barrels per day, according to the report of the Joint Organizations Data Initiative . Moreover, Iraq's crude output stood at 4.531 million barrels per day in April, as compared to 4.568 million barrels per day in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Safeguarding Islam's ancient past May '17 Tear it down 1
News Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16) Jun '16 USA Today 2
News US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15) May '16 Three Days Paleo 7
News Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Pinky Fling 1
News Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16) Jan '16 Uli 1
News Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14) Oct '15 Biker Sux likes boys 6
News Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14) Jul '15 KARAM BALOCH 503
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC