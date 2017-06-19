Iraqi oil exports fall to 5-month-low

Oil exports from Iraq in April fell by 25,000 barrels per day month-on-month, to a 5-month-low of 3.754 million barrels per day, according to the report of the Joint Organizations Data Initiative . Moreover, Iraq's crude output stood at 4.531 million barrels per day in April, as compared to 4.568 million barrels per day in March.

