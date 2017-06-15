Human rights violations as a result of the siege on the State of Qatar
The National Human Rights Committee of the State of Qatar has released a report documenting the violations against the citizens of the four Gulf states following the decision by three Gulf states of cutting ties with Qatar, and imposing a land blockade with shutting down the air and sea routes. The three states have notified their citizens who live in Qatar to leave the State of Qatar within 14 days, and banned Qatari citizens from entering their lands.
