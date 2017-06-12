HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Review - April 2017
Strong growth in both volume and price in the leisure segment helped hotels in Dubai secure one of the most significant increases in top and bottom line performance in recent years, according to the latest data from HotStats. Whilst hotels in Dubai recorded a 5.4 percentage point increase in room occupancy, to 87.8 per cent, the growth in RevPAR was also fuelled by the 11.4 per cent increase in achieved average room rate with year-on-year growth in segment rates recorded in the individual and group segments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May '17
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC