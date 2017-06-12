HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Rev...

HotStats MENA Chain Hotels Market Review - April 2017

Strong growth in both volume and price in the leisure segment helped hotels in Dubai secure one of the most significant increases in top and bottom line performance in recent years, according to the latest data from HotStats. Whilst hotels in Dubai recorded a 5.4 percentage point increase in room occupancy, to 87.8 per cent, the growth in RevPAR was also fuelled by the 11.4 per cent increase in achieved average room rate with year-on-year growth in segment rates recorded in the individual and group segments.

Chicago, IL

