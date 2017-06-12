Helplines for Mixed Qatari Families S...

Helplines for Mixed Qatari Families Set-up

Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday instructed the authorities concerned to take into consideration the humanitarian circumstances of Emirati-Qatari joint families in recognition of the brotherly Qatari people, an official source announced. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain also announced measures that take into account the humanitarian circumstances of citizens who have married Qatari nationals.

Chicago, IL

