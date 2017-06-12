Gulf Air CEO Al Musallam Steps Down

Gulf Air CEO Al Musallam Steps Down

Al Musallam told our sister publication, the Gulf Daily News, that there was no particular reason for his decision: "I would like to retire as I have been with Gulf Air for seven plus years." Al Musallam was appointed to the position of chief executive in May last year, after nearly fours years as acting chief executive, since December 2012.

