GIB Granted Retail Banking Licence in Bahrain
Gulf International Bank is pleased to announce that it has been granted a conventional retail banking licence in the Kingdom of Bahrain by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Commenting on the announcement GIB's Chairman, His Excellency Mr. Jammaz bin Abdullah Al-Suhaimi, extended his appreciation to the Bahraini authorities, especially the Central Bank of Bahrain, for the confidence placed on GIB's retail banking capabilities.
