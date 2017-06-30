GIB Granted Retail Banking Licence in...

GIB Granted Retail Banking Licence in Bahrain

Gulf International Bank is pleased to announce that it has been granted a conventional retail banking licence in the Kingdom of Bahrain by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Commenting on the announcement GIB's Chairman, His Excellency Mr. Jammaz bin Abdullah Al-Suhaimi, extended his appreciation to the Bahraini authorities, especially the Central Bank of Bahrain, for the confidence placed on GIB's retail banking capabilities.

