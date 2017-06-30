GFH Exits $55m Promoseven Real Estate...

GFH Exits $55m Promoseven Real Estate Portfolio

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Al Bawaba

This asset has a book value of $20 million and the deal is expected to have a positive impact on its financial results for the second quarter of 2017. GFH, a prominent financial group in the GCC region, said it has signed an agreement with Promoseven Holdings in Bahrain to exit part of its real estate portfolio with an approximate value of $55 million.

Chicago, IL

