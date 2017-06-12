Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia,...

Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia, Croatia, Slovenia and Romania have seen tremendous growth.

Muscat: Places, such as Georgia, Armenia, Goa, Kochi and Nepal, are likely to witness a surge of visitors from Oman during the Eid holidays, according to travel agents and senior airline officials. Wasim Zaidi, general manager, Oman, Jet Airways, said: "Cost-conscious travellers are turning to exotic destinations keeping their budget in mind.

Chicago, IL

