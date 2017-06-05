EIA lowers forecasts for OPEC oil production
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector OPEC crude oil production is expected to average 32.3 million barrels per day in 2017 and 32.8 million barrels per day in 2018, about 0.2 million barrels per day and 0.4 million barrels per day, respectively, lower than previously forecast, the US Energy Information Administration said in its June Short-term Energy Outlook .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Safeguarding Islam's ancient past
|May 12
|Tear it down
|1
|Senators urge Kerry to address political crisis... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|USA Today
|2
|US manufacturer of Oreo begins building new Bah... (Jan '15)
|May '16
|Three Days Paleo
|7
|Remembering the Gulf War, Canada's strangest co... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Pinky Fling
|1
|Iraq Offers to Mediate Between Saudi Arabia, Iran (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Uli
|1
|Harley-Davidson Open House Day in Bahrain invit... (Oct '14)
|Oct '15
|Biker Sux likes boys
|6
|Bahrain has always been economic, business hub,... (Sep '14)
|Jul '15
|KARAM BALOCH
|503
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC