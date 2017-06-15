Cabinet hails Kuwait Emir's efforts to solve crisis

Cabinet welcomed and highly appreciated the efforts and good endeavours of the Emir of Kuwait H H Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah to solve the crisis in the relations between the State of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, within the Gulf framework and through brotherly dialogue. Prime Minister and Interiror Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani chaired the regular weekly meeting at the Emiri Diwan premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.